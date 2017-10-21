More on Angle Wrestling for WWE; Daniel Bryan Reacts to Announcement

Sponsored Links



-- There is some concern backstage that Kurt Angle will take unnecessary risks during the TLC match this Sunday, as his mentality is one where he doesn't want to just be "another guy in the background."

-- With Angle obviously cleared to wrestle for WWE, it is pretty much a lock that he will be back in the ring for additional matches in the future - WrestleMania for sure and possibly even PPVs like Survivor Series and Royal Rumble.

-- Daniel Bryan reacted to the announcement of Angle returning to the ring by tweeting the following:

-- It is a very well known fact that Bryan has his mind set on returning to the ring as well, but isn't being cleared by WWE doctors. The assumption is that when Bryan's contract expires next year, he will go head somewhere else to resume his wrestling career unless WWE ends up clearing him.