Latest Update on Roman Reigns & When He May Be Back With WWE

-- Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas will all be re-evaluated in about a week's time, currently scheduled for next Monday. That means none of these wrestlers will be on Raw tonight though they could be back by next week, if all goes well.

-- Reigns has reportedly been diagnosed with the mumps while WWE told all the other wrestlers to get immunized on Thursday as there is still a certain amount of worry that they could also have something else.