Reason Why WWE Took Title Off of Jinder Mahal; More on Owens & Zayn

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the post-match segment after the Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston is definitely the issue at hand which got Zayn and Kevin Owens sent home. However, he adds that many people backstage are saying that the duo didn't purposely avoid getting beat up and rather it was most likely a big miscommunication.

-- Either way, WWE officials told the two to pack their bags, go to their hotels and then ultimately fly back home which they did. The original plan was for Owens and Zayn to team up next week on Smackdown to take on the New Day but those plans are obviously up in the air now as nobody knows when they will be back on TV.

-- The decision to take the title off of Jinder and give it to AJ Styles was apparently a Vince McMahon reaction based off of the extremely low rating that Smackdown scored on Halloween. Vince is said to have panicked at the low viewership and figured the only way to address it is to have Styles win the title.

-- There's a chance that Jinder Mahal could regain the WWE Title back sometime after Survivor Series but before WWE's upcoming tour in India that takes place in early December.